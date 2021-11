+ dodaj komentarz

- 2 godziny temu, *.tpnet.pl

don't give up

'cause you have friends

don't give up

you're not the only one

don't give up no reason to be ashamed

don't give up you still have us

don't give up now we're proud of who you are

don't give up you know it's never been easy

don't give up 'cause I believe

there's the a place there's a place where we belong





odpowiedz