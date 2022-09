+ dodaj komentarz

- 1 minutę temu, *.168.213

84 ′ "Only Legia, beloved Legia, today Warsaw is waiting for your victory ..." rises from the stands.

83 ′ Josue from free, but Rossi knocks his head out. Although Augustyniak was close. However, what is delayed does not run away. Augustyniak hit the ground from a distance and the ball fluttered in the net! Legia 1. Radomiak 0!

83 ′ Goal scorer: Rafał Augustyniak (Legia)!

83 ′ GOOOOOOLLLLL !!!! Legia Warsaw !!!

odpowiedz